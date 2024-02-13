'Not a single job created': Infosys comes under fire in Karnataka Assembly

Bengaluru: Deputy Leader of the Opposition Arvind Bellad on Tuesday asked the government to withdraw 58 acres of land allotted to IT major Infosys in Hubballi for not creating a single job, with Industries Minister MB Patil promising action.

Bellad, the Hubli-Dharwad (West) MLA, said this during a discussion on a calling attention motion by Mulbagal MLA Samruddhi Manjunath regarding jobs for locals at industrial establishments.

"There's an industrial estate in my constituency where Infosys took 58 acres. They've not created a single job. Instead, they've done gardening and landscaping," Bellad said.

The BJP MLA said Infosys got land worth Rs 1.5 crore per acre at just Rs 35 lakh. "I requested farmers to part with their lands saying their children would get jobs. Today, I can't see them in the eye. I convinced them to withdraw their court case also. There must be some penalty," Bellad said. He even complained that jobs for locals have not been provided at the Hubballi airport operated by the Airports Authority of India.

Infosys' Hubballi campus, which has a capacity to house 1,500 techies, was cleared in 2013. The campus was constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 350 crore.

"If land was taken, but nothing was done, then we will issue notice and take action," Patil said, without naming Infosys.