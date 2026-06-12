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Homeindiakarnataka

Not a single scam under PM Modi: Karnataka BJP chief B Y Vijayendra

The BJP state president claimed that the 140 crore citizens of the state were confident about Modi’s leadership.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 23:04 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 23:04 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPNarendra ModiscamB Y Vijayendra

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