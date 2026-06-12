Not a single scam under PM Modi: Karnataka BJP chief B Y Vijayendra

<p>Bengaluru: BJP state president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/b-y-vijayendra">B Y Vijayendra</a> claimed on Thursday that there hadn't been a single scam under Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a>.</p>.<p>Addressing a press conference, he said: “During UPA rule there was no development, and there were scams like 2G, Bofors, Commonwealth and so on exceeding Rs 12 lakh crore. However, there hasn’t been a single scam during Modi’s rule. This is a record.”</p>.Karnataka BJP chief B Y Vijayendra travels by Namma Metro, backs PM Modi's call for fuel conservation.<p>Stating that India had become the fourth largest economy in the world, the BJP state president claimed that the 140 crore citizens of the state were confident about Modi’s leadership.</p>.<p>“Modi has emphasised more on the defence sector. Earlier, there were imports in the defence sector. However, now the budget share of the defence sector has increased by 165%. Defence instruments are being produced indigenously. Atma Nirmbhar (self-reliance) is being achieved.”</p>.<p>Vijayendra claimed that over Rs 12 lakh crore had been provided for basic amenities.</p>.<p>“When the entire world suffered from Covid, India, under Modi’s guidance, gave a big solution. At a time when a country like the US itself was helpless, India prepared the vaccine. India gave licence to some countries free of cost,” he said.</p>