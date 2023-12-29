Not contesting Lok Sabha polls, says Satish Jarkiholi

Bengaluru, DHNS: Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Thursday asserted that he is well settled in the state politics and there are no plans for him to go to national politics at this juncture.
Jarkiholi told reporters that he has become a minister and has no plans of contesting or fielding his daughter Priyanka from the Belgaum Lok Sabha seat.
“So far, there is no discussion about any minister contesting the Lok Sabha at this point,” he said.
On his recent visit to Delhi, Jarkiholi said that he had gone to discuss strategies about both Belgaum and Chikkodi Lok Sabha seats.
“As of now, we have decided to field party workers from both seats. But, it is also true, that whoever the party chooses, must have the credibility as well as credentials to win these seats for the party. It is not just fielding caste-based leaders in these seats,” he said.