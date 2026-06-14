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Homeindiakarnataka

Not discontinuing Gruha Lakshmi and Gruha guarantees: Karnataka CM Shivakumar

"All guarantee schemes will continue one hundred per cent and that no one need to be anxious," the CM said.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 10:32 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 10:32 IST
Karnataka NewsD K ShivakumarGruha Lakshmi scheme

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