<p>Davangere: Reacting to the remarks that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> is encouraging family politics, Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> claimed, "We are not encouraging family politics, but we have issued ticket to the winnable candidates in the bypolls."</p><p>Speaking to media people on Monday after Congress nominee Samartha Shamanur filed nomination papers, he said, "It has been a practice to field family members of the bereaved leaders in the bypolls."</p>.'Why not advance BRICS+ summit?': Congress takes 'Vishwaguru' swipe at PM Modi over West Asia conflict.<p>"So, we have fielded the son of Congress leader H Y Meti in the bypolls to Bagalkot assembly constituency and grandson of veteran Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa in the bypolls to Davangere South Assembly Constituency."</p><p>Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar told that the party will give representation to Muslim community in the forthcoming polls to Rajya Sabha, Legislative Council and that they would also be made the heads of various corporations. </p>