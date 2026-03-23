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'Not encouraging family politics': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar told that the party will give representation to Muslim community in the forthcoming polls.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 09:07 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 09:07 IST
India NewsCongressKarnatakaD K ShivakumarKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahBypolls

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