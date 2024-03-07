Not enough poll prep so far in Congress, says senior party leader B K Hariprasad

Bengaluru: Senior Congress leader B K Hariprasad seemingly pulled up his own party colleagues on Thursday for not making enough preparations to face the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

“Nobody has started the necessary preparations. I think preparation will start soon,” Hariprasad told reporters. “The only preparation so far is the process of selecting candidates. The work that was supposed to happen on the ground has slowed down,” he said.

Hariprasad is known to have been sulking for not being made a minister.