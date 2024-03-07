Not enough poll prep so far in Congress, says senior party leader B K Hariprasad

Bengaluru: Senior Congress leader B K Hariprasad seemingly pulled up his own party colleagues on Thursday for not making enough preparations to face the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
“Nobody has started the necessary preparations. I think preparation will start soon,” Hariprasad told reporters. “The only preparation so far is the process of selecting candidates. The work that was supposed to happen on the ground has slowed down,” he said.
Hariprasad is known to have been sulking for not being made a minister.
The MLC also pointed out that the responsibility of delivering a good result was on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar. “Both of them together will have to win all 28 seats,” he said.
When asked about Congress fighting the election under a collective leadership, Hariprasad said: “The CM and deputy CM are there. The deputy CM is also the KPCC president. Normally, during a Lok Sabha election, responsibility will be more on them,” he said.
Hariprasad contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Bangalore South and lost.
(Published 07 March 2024, 18:26 IST)