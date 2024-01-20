Not enough resources for K'taka to become $1 trillion economy: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Flagging “many challenges” on the fiscal front, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Saturday that Karnataka does not have adequate resources to become a $1 trillion economy by 2032 and argued for the state to get a fair deal in the tax devolution.

Siddaramaiah was speaking at a national seminar on ‘Fiscal Federalism: Challenges before the 16th Finance Commission’ organised by the MS Ramaiah University for Applied Sciences.

“The state has many challenges in sustaining its economic growth even while ensuring that it is balanced and inclusive. In addition, the state has to cope with the budgetary implications of the centrally-sponsored schemes,” Siddaramaiah, also the finance minister, said.

“Furtherance of the state’s economic and human development requires significant investments in human and physical infrastructure. Despite Karnataka’s proven track record of very sound own-tax performance, the resources are not adequate to meet the growing challenges and also attain the vision of $1 trillion GSDP by 2032,” Siddaramaiah said.