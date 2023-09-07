Not feasible to release Cauvery water to TN after September 12, Karnataka tells Supreme Court

Karnataka has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court claiming it is facing a severe drought situation both in Cauvery and Krishna basins, it may not be feasible to further release any water from the Cauvery basin reservoirs in Karnataka after September 12 to Tamil Nadu.
Referring to heavy burden, the state said, “in the Cauvery basin, at present on 04.09.2023, the live storage is 56.043 tmc. The expected inflows are about 40 tmc.”
As against this kitty or available water, the requirement of Karnataka in the remaining part of the season taking August 11, 2023 as the base is 140 tmc as submitted before Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).
“Therefore, I submit that it may not be feasible to further release any water from the reservoirs in Karnataka after 12.09.2023 i.e., after complying with the directions of CWMA meeting held on 29.08.2023 without risking the needs of Karnataka,” the affidavit filed by Rakesh Singh, additional chief secretary, stated.
At the CWMA meeting on August 29, Karnataka was told to ensure release of 5,000 cusec of water daily for 15 days.
It informed Karnataka has filed review petition on September 2, 2023, seeking reduction of the quantity from 5,000 cusec to 3,000 cusec per day, on the ground that the outflows from Mettur reservoir in Tamil Nadu have been reduced from 10,000 cusec to 8,000 cusec, which may indicate water available from the North-East and/or groundwater sources in the delta region, where it exists in abundant quantity.
Despite this, between August 29 to September 3, for a period of six days, Karnataka ensured release of 37,869 cusec against 30,000 cusec which was expected to be released, it said.
The affidavit also submitted that the CWMA, is an executing body manned by experts in water resources engineering, meteorology and administration and its decision on the question of the implementation of order cannot be set aside or interfered except on the ground of perversity.
“However, the State of Tamil Nadu has not shown any perversity in the decision of the CWMA. On the other hand, Karnataka has pointed out that the decision ignores the ground realities and it requires to be reviewed as stated in the review petitions by letters dated 16.08.2023 and 02.09.2023,” it said.
The affidavit also pointed out the discussion in the CWMA minutes that distress in the Cauvery basin is 60.12% is correct.
“The distress in the whole Cauvery basin of Karnataka is much more than 60.12%. The shortfall of rainfall itself is about 66% in the catchment below the reservoirs in Karnataka and the interstate border. As a result of a shortfall of rain to the extent of 66%, the inflow contribution from this part of the catchment which is about 45% of 177.25 tmc during the normal year may be about 80% or more,” it said.
On Wednesday, the matter arising out Tamil Nadu’s application for release was mentioned before a bench, led by Justice B R Gavai, which fixed it for hearing on September 21.