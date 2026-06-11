Not interested in seeking nomination to Rajya Sabha: Deve Gowda

<p>Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda’s absence on the list of candidates nominated to the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka triggered a controversy, with Congress and BJP leaders trading barbs over the issue. On Wednesday, however, Gowda sought to clear the air on the issue, making it plain that his relationship with PM Narendra Modi went beyond seeking a nomination to a Rajya Sabha seat.</p>.<p>Confirming that he had not sought another term in the Rajya Sabha, Gowda said, “Had I been keen on it, I would have discussed it with the PM and Union Home Minister. My relationship with Modi goes beyond that. I met both the leaders at an event in the third week of May. I did not broach the subject of my Rajya Sabha nomination as I was not interested.”</p>.<p>Reiterating his position on not being interested in securing another term in the Upper House of the Parliament, the former PM said, “Public service is more important to me than holding any office; I have been engaged in public service for seven decades.”</p>.BJP should decide whether or not it wants to re-nominate Deve Gowda to Rajya Sabha: Kumaraswamy.<p>Queried about Congress leaders’ statements on the issue, Gowda dubbed them ‘lip sympathy’. “I am well aware of the behaviour of those making these remarks, and I don’t pay much attention to them,” he said.</p>.<p>It’s foolish to think my relationship with Modi will sour over one Rajya Sabha seat, said Gowda. “I have known Modi since 2014. I criticised him when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, but over the years, I have come to understand him well, and trust him. I share a personal relationship with Modi, which will endure regardless of whether I am in Parliament or not,” added the JD(S) supremo.</p>.<p>Gowda’s Parliamentary innings is slated to end on June 25 with the completion of his current term in the Rajya Sabha. Recalling his long political journey, he said, “I have been in politics since 1954-55, when I ventured into the field to address grievances of the public, while working as a contractor. I have been with the people, and I don’t crave any position. I will not sit idle. I will continue to work for the party and its workers.”</p>