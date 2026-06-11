Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Not interested in seeking nomination to Rajya Sabha: Deve Gowda

Confirming that he had not sought another term in the Rajya Sabha, Gowda said, “Had I been keen on it, I would have discussed it with the PM and Union Home Minister."
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 01:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 June 2026, 01:41 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaRajya Sabhadeve gowda

Follow us on :

Follow Us