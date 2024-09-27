Not mocking Daivaradhane tradition, only telling world about Koragajja: Director Attavar

"Even during shooting for the film, I faced a lot of problems because the goons attacked us, we had to stop shooting. I lost lakhs and lakhs of money. I really don’t know why we were attacked like that. It is not my intention to mock the Daivaradhane tradition or Gods. I am a believer and I took permission from Koragajja by performing a ‘buta kola’ (shamanistic dance performance like seen in blockbuster 'Kantara') before the start of the shoot," said Attavar.