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Homeindiakarnataka

'Not necessary': Union Home ministry stalls Karnataka's hate speech bill, says existing legal framework adequate

In February this year, the state government sent the Bill to the ministry of home affairs for President Droupadi Murmu’s assent after Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot refused to clear it.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 16:11 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 16:11 IST
Karnataka Newshate speechHome MinistryBillUnion Home Minister

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