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Homeindiakarnataka

'Not one-time CM': Shivakumar's astrologer predicts his stint will last long

Astrologer Dwarakanath Guruji has given three dates for Shivakumar, the Kanakapura MLA, to take charge as the new chief minister.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 17:10 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 17:10 IST
India NewsCongressIndiaKarnatakaD K Shivakumar

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