Not right for Tamil Nadu to rake up Cauvery issue, when there is drought: H D Kumaraswamy

<p>Mandya: “It is not right for Tamil Nadu to rake up the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cauvery">Cauvery river</a> issue when there is a drought situation in Karnataka. Without rainfall, the reservoirs and dams here are getting empty. It is not right to exert pressure on us for water,” said Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy.</p><p>Speaking to reporters after taking part in the International Yoga Day celebrations in Mandya on Sunday, he said, “There are instances, when we have released excess water to Tamil Nadu. But they do not want to remember that. When the dams are filled, water flows into their state in excess. It is not right to have conflicts in a federal system.”</p>.PMK opposes new tribunal on Mekedatu dam plan, urges TN govt to withdraw proposal.<p>“Injustice is being meted out to Karnataka from all sides. We have built dams like Krishnaraja Sagar, Kabini, Harangi and Hemavathi with the tax money of the people of our state. However, we have turned these dams into machines that release water to the neighbouring states. The state’s failure is also responsible for this,” he lamented. </p><p>It is not possible to accept the hurdles created by Tamil Nadu for the Mekedatu project. The project is beneficial for both the states. The project has to be implemented for utilising the state’s share of water. The state has already submitted a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to the Centre. But there is a need for Tamil Nadu’s consent, he explained.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/neet">NEET exam</a> papers have been leaked in the last two years. Several students are under anxiety due to the incident. Keeping them in mind the Union government has taken necessary precautionary measures. The prime minister’s office itself has been monitoring this. The exams are being conducted without giving room for any confusion, he said.</p>