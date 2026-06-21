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Homeindiakarnataka

Not right for Tamil Nadu to rake up Cauvery issue, when there is drought: H D Kumaraswamy

It is not possible to accept the hurdles created by Tamil Nadu for the Mekedatu project, the Union Minister said.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 18:38 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 18:38 IST
Karnataka NewsTamil NaduNEETMandyaH D KumaraswamyCauvery

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