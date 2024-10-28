Home
Notices issued to farmers over Waqf land to be withdrawn, says Karnataka Law Minister H K Patil

He said the government has no intention to convert farmers' land into Waqf property and in case of any mistake, it will be rectified, and action taken against those responsible.
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 09:52 IST

