Notify informant, victim in rape case bail matters, says Karnataka HC

The Karnataka High Court has said that whenever a rape accused under IPC or Pocso moves an application for regular or anticipatory bail, the trial court registry shall inform the accused or the advocate for the accused about the requirement of notifying the informant/victim.
Justice Vishwajith S Shetty said this while cancelling the bail granted to an accused, an employee of Social Welfare Department for non-compliance with the requirement of Section 439(1A) of CrPC.
The court said that the requirement of notifying the informant/victim has to be fulfilled, though it is not obligatory on the part of the accused/advocate for the accused to implead the informant or the victim.
“In the event the accused/advocate for the accused impleads the informant/victim as party-respondent to the proceedings, steps should be taken by the court for service of notice on the informant/victim, as the case may be. In the event the accused/advocate for the accused does not implead the informant/victim as party-respondent to the proceedings, the court hearing the application should take necessary steps for effective service of notice of the bail application on the informant/victim and also direct the prosecution to ensure service of notice of the bail application on the informant/victim and submit requisite acknowledgment to the said effect before the court,” Justice Vishwajith Shetty said.
The court also said that it is incumbent on the court and the prosecution to keep the informant/victim informed about the date of hearing of the bail application and also the right of the informant/victim to be represented and the legal assistance for which the informant/victim is entitled through the Legal Services Authority.
“If the prosecution is not in a position to trace the informant/victim, a status report should be filed giving reasons for the same, which should be taken into consideration by the concerned court and necessary orders be passed. In the event the informant/victim does not appear before the court despite service of notice, the concerned court should proceed to consider the bail application on its merits after having recorded that service of notice on the informant/victim is completed,” the court said.
In the case at hand, the victim had moved the high court challenging the order of the special court in Mandya granting bail to the accused without intimating her. The allegation was that the accused, an official of Social Welfare Department and officiating as hostel warden, had subjected her to repeated sexual assault on the promise of marrying her.