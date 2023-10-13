Notify informant, victim in rape case bail matters, says Karnataka HC

“In the event the accused/advocate for the accused impleads the informant/victim as party-respondent to the proceedings, steps should be taken by the court for service of notice on the informant/victim, as the case may be. In the event the accused/advocate for the accused does not implead the informant/victim as party-respondent to the proceedings, the court hearing the application should take necessary steps for effective service of notice of the bail application on the informant/victim and also direct the prosecution to ensure service of notice of the bail application on the informant/victim and submit requisite acknowledgment to the said effect before the court,” Justice Vishwajith Shetty said.