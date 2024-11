Notorious rowdy-sheeter arrested; police official injured during ops

The arrested is Dawood (43), son of Bavakka alias Abubakkar, and a resident of Dharmanagar, Ullal. He was apprehended near Talapady-Devipura Road, Mangaluru, where he was conspiring to commit an offence against rival gang members, said Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal.