india

Now, children to get ragi malt in Karnataka govt schools

Last Updated 16 November 2023, 19:56 IST

The government will introduce ragi malt to schoolchildren from next month, along with the existing provision of milk under Ksheera Bhagya, announced School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa on Thursday. 

Bangarappa told reporters that the programme was introduced on a pilot basis in two districts. This will be extended across the state, he said. 

At present, children get milk under Ksheera Bhagya programme. The kids also get eggs twice a week. Children who do not consume eggs get chikki and banana as part of mid-day meals.

(Published 16 November 2023, 19:56 IST)
Karnataka

