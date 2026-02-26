Menu
Now, Congress MLCs demand allotment of at least five Cabinet berths

As of now, N S Boseraju is the solitary MLC in the 34-member state Cabinet. The resignations of B Nagendra and K N Rajanna, meanwhile, has created two vacancies.
Last Updated : 25 February 2026, 22:15 IST
