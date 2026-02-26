<p>Close on the heels of first-time MLAs petitioning the Congress high command for Cabinet berths, at least 21 Congress MLCs have urged AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior party leaders to allot at least five Cabinet berths to members of the Upper House in the state legislature. They have opined that inducting MLCs into the Cabinet during the next reshuffle would strengthen the party, besides ensuring a balance between both the Houses.</p>.<p>Incidentally, competition for positions in the Cabinet is increasing against the backdrop of the power tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar. Given that the party leadership has maintained a guarded silence on the power-sharing pact, uncertainty continues to linger over the issue.</p>.<p>As of now, N S Boseraju is the solitary MLC in the 34-member state Cabinet. The resignations of B Nagendra and K N Rajanna, meanwhile, has created two vacancies.</p>.Of 2.85L govt job vacancies in Karnataka, 60% in group-C.<p>Formed in 1907, the Council boasts 75 members, of whom 25 members represent local bodies, and as many represent the Assembly; 14 seats are reserved for graduates and teachers, while 11 members are nominated.</p>.<p>In the memorandum submitted to the Congress leadership, the MLCs have pointed to the role they have played in mobilising support at the grassroots, besides providing intellectual backing to the party. Demanding representation from each category, they felt that under-representation of MLCs in the Cabinet could foster discontent, besides discouraging leaders from contesting Council polls.</p>.<p>Interestingly, the opposition has been criticising the ‘cash-strapped’ ruling party for generously granting Cabinet and minister-of-state ranks to 149 legislators and party workers, including ministerial positions, advisory roles and appointments as chairpersons of various boards and corporations.</p>.<p>Where the first-time MLAs emphasised the need for ‘young, dynamic and proactive’ ministers, in addition to the need to strike the ‘right balance’ of young and experienced legislators, MLCs pointed to the vast experience and expertise they would bring to the table.</p>.<p>The MLCs have also contended that they represent larger areas – 10 to 20 Assembly constituencies. Members elected to the Council from the teachers and graduates’ seats being key opinion-makers in society, helped mobilise support among the young population, the MLCs said.</p>.<p>Although senior leaders in both the camps have expressed their support for these demands, Congress party insiders opined that it is part of a strategy to gauge the mood of the high command, given that Siddaramaiah is keen on a Cabinet rejig, while Shivakumar is looking to succeed to the CM’s post before the reshuffle.</p>