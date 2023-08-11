Now, DKS seeks proof for works done by contractors

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday asked contractors to prove the works they have done for their bills to be released.
Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru City Development portfolio and is under fire from contractors, said he will ensure justice for those whose works are genuine.
“We are doing an inquiry as per law. Those, who have honestly carried out works, will get justice,” Shivakumar told reporters.
He said that the inquiry is being done based on a complaint by Karnataka State Contractors’ Association president D Kempanna. “Even Kempanna should be given justice.”
Shivakumar scoffed that attempts are being made to gain publicity. “I know who is calling contractors to go to New Delhi to make a statement. I know who is sending them before the media. I know everything,” he said.
Shivakumar is at the receiving end of anger from contractors for instituting inquiries to vet civic works before releasing payments.
The BBMP Working Contractors’ Association has accused him of demanding a 10-15% commission to release the money.
Priyank backs DCM
Speaking to reporters, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge said Shivakumar only wants to verify works before making payments.
“There are officers who were posted during the BJP’s time. They’re making bills with older dates. There are such instances in my department also. I’ve put (such bills) on hold,” he said.
Priyank said some contractors met him and sought the release of bills. “We will release bills as per law. Shouldn’t we verify works? In Chincholi, one work was billed 55 times. Should we release money for that?” he said.
Charges rubbished
Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy rubbished commission allegations against the Congress government.
“Bills haven’t even been released and allegations are being made on commission. These are baseless allegations,” he said. “But I’m of the opinion that bills must be released to contractors.”