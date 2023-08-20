Now, Gruha Lakshmi launch in Mysuru on August 30

In yet another postponement and change in plans, the state government announced on Saturday that the flagship Gruha Lakshmi scheme will be launched in Mysuru on August 30.
Under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, women heads of households will get Rs 2,000 per month.
Speaking to reporters here, Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar said, the government has rescheduled plans and shifted the event to Mysuru to align with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s travel plans. He will inaugurate the programme, she said. In this regard, she would hold a meeting with legislators from Mysuru, Mandya and Hassan, she added.
Earlier, the scheme was to be launched in Belagavi on August 27. The plan was to launch it on August 15, which was then fixed for August 20.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wanted to launch each of the five guarantees in different administrative divisions. Accordingly, Shakti was launched in Bengaluru, Gruha Jyothi in Kalaburagi, while Gruha Lakshmi was expected to be launched in Belagavi and Anna Bhagya in Mysuru. However, the launch of Gruha Lakshmi was shifted to Mysuru in accordance with Rahul Gandhi’s travel plans, the minister explained.