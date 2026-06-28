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Homeindiakarnataka

Now, it’s MLA vs MP of saffron party over Kempegowda Jayanti event

Vishwanath and Sudhakar, who are not the best of friends, went after each other in an open turf war.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 21:44 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 21:44 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsS R Vishwanath

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