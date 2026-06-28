Now, it’s MLA vs MP of saffron party over Kempegowda Jayanti event

<p>If its own lawmakers cross-voting to help Congress was not enough, the BJP faced a fresh bout of infighting when Yelahanka MLA S R Vishwanath and Chikballapur MP Dr K Sudhakar engaged in a public spat on Saturday. </p>.<p>Vishwanath and Sudhakar, who are not the best of friends, went after each other in an open turf war. </p>.<p>Since 2008, Vishwanath has been helming Kempegowda Jayanti celebrations in Yelahanka. “But for the first time, Sudhakar is organising his own celebrations,” the Yelahanka MLA said, adding that neither he nor his team was invited. “I said we shouldn’t have two celebrations. But he didn’t listen.” </p>.<p>The Yelahanka constituency comes under the Chikkaballapur Lok Sabha segment. </p>.<p>Sudhakar, who lost the 2023 Assembly election from the Chikkaballapur Assembly constituency, became the BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate a year later. Vishwanath, who wanted his son to get the ticket, was unhappy with Sudhakar’s candidature. </p>.<p>“Sudhakar has been dividing the BJP and party workers. He has done the same thing now with the Kempegowda Jayanti celebrations,” Vishwanath said. The MLA even dared Sudhakar to contest from Yelahanka or that he would challenge him in Chikkaballapur. </p>.<p>“If Vishwanath has the guts, let him come to Chikkaballapur,” Sudhakar said. “Let him contest from any party’s ticket, or as an independent candidate. I’m ready to contest from Yelahanka, too, as an individual. But I’m a BJP worker, and I’ll do what my party says,” he said. </p>.<p>Sudhakar said Vishwanath should have respectfully accepted the invitation and joined the Kempegowda Jayanti celebration.</p>.<p>"He should have stood by the (Vokkaliga) community that has helped him win the elections several times. Instead, he chose to use the event to further his own interests,” Sudhakar said.</p>