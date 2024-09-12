Now, Karnataka forest department proposes to sell treated water from TG Halli reservoir

He said the government policy to allow selling of treated water in apartments has received positive feedback from the real estate companies during the recent meeting held by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

"The apartments are earning revenue for treating the water and the realtors are getting regular water supply. At the same time, this has reduced the flow of waste water to the lakes and rivers," the minister was quoted as saying in a note.

Sources in the department said the measure is aimed at draining the polluted water in the reservoir. "Once the reservoir is drained, it can be cleaned. That will pave the way for its development as a water source for Bengaluru," the source said.

Meanwhile, the government is dragging its feet on implementing the measures to protect the 1453 sq km catchment area of TG Halli reservoir. The government issued a notification in 2003 identifying the buffer zone of the catchment area but has failed to implement the rules, leading to largescale violations.

The government has spent Rs 260 crore to set up water treatment facilities for TG Halli reservoir. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) planned to get 110 mld from the reservoir. However, a test of the water showed that it was unfit for drinking. The agency is draining the water by pumping it to nearby Herohalli lake.