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Homeindiakarnataka

Now, SC/ST kids under RTE can study till class 10 in same school

In a notification, the department instructed district authorities of the department to ensure that the order is implemented at the school level.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 00:18 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 00:18 IST
India NewsKarnatakaSiddaramaiahSCSTRTE

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