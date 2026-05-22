Now, SC/ST kids under RTE can study till class 10 in same school

<p>Bengaluru: The state government has issued an order allowing SC/ST students who have got admission under Right to Education (RTE) quota to continue untill class 10 at the same school. </p>.<p>Following the announcement made by the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the state budget, the Department of School Education issued a notification on Thursday. As per the order, SC/ST students who got seats under the RTE quota and completed Class 8 during the 2025-26 academic year will now be permitted to study Classes 9 and 10 in the same schools under Section 12(1)(c) of the RTE Act.</p>.<p>In a notification, the department instructed district authorities of the department to ensure that the order is implemented at the school level.</p>.Karnataka likely to withdraw Right to Education Act amendments .<p>"In case parents have already paid fees for Class 9 admissions in the same school, the schools must refund the amount" department clarified.</p>.<p>As stated in the order, even if the transfer certificates have already been issued to SC/ST students, such students should be allowed to continue in the same school if the school has Classes 9 and 10 and if the parents are willing to retain their children there.</p>