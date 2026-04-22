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Now, state-level exams in Karnataka for I PU from coming academic year

The department has also planned to simultaneously conduct two state wide preparatory exams for PUC 2 and one for PUC 1 students.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 22:13 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 22:13 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaexaminationsPU

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