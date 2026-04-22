<p>Bengaluru: Students of I PU will also have to take state-level exams from the coming academic year. This is to prepare students for the 2nd PU board exams.</p><p>At present, 1st PU students have college-level exams. According to officials, from the 2026-27 academic year, the department of Pre University Education will set question papers at the state level and supply them to colleges across the state.</p><p>“Evaluation will be at the college level. But the question paper will be set at the state level and the examination for PUC 1 will be held on par with the PUC 2. This is to bring seriousness among students about the board exams,” said Bharath S, director Pre University Education Department.</p>.KSEAB II PUC exams 2 revised schedule out; check here.<p>“This will help assess learning levels of students uniformly,” he added.</p><p>The department has also planned to simultaneously conduct two state wide preparatory exams for PUC 2 and one for PUC 1 students so that their exam readiness can be effectively assessed, officials said.</p><p>Other measures planned to improve results include implementing lesson-based assessment to help continuously evaluate and strengthen students’ learning and integrated classes for science students to help them prepare for competitive exams.</p><p>Under the Karnataka Advanced Learning and Achievement Mission, integrated classes will be organised along with providing hostel facilities and provide quality science education to students from rural and underprivileged areas.</p><p>Artificial Intelligence courses will be introduced to prepare students as part of skill education.</p><p>Blueprints, model question papers and MCQ question banks will be made available online for students to give them a clear idea of the exam pattern and to help them face competitive exams like KCET and NEET. </p>