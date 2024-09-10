NSUI launches ‘campus gate meet’ campaign

“If the problems faced by the students require state government’s interference to solve it, it will be brought to the notice of the concerned minister to redress it. The NSUI is working for the interest of the students,” he said.

Ganesh furthr said, "As far as Mangalore University is concerned, we have come out with a three- point agenda to urge the government to solve the issue of shortage of permanent teaching faculties and solve the issues pertaining to the UUCMS portal which is creating confusion among students."

Regarding Devaraj Urs Backward Classes Development Corporation, Kirthi Ganesh who is the chairman of the Corporation said that the state government has earmarked Rs 100 crore to the corporation to take up development works.

After the scams in Valmiki development corporation came to light, we have verified the account statements of our corporation and no anomalies were found during the verification.

After discussing and collecting opinions from the student community, the Corporation will come out with an action plan for the welfare of the student community, he added.