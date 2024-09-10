NSUI launches ‘campus gate meet’ campaign

Mangaluru: National Students' Union of India (NSUI) state president Kirthi Ganesh said that the Mangaluru unit has launched its ‘campus gate meet’ campaign on Tuesday to address the issues being faced by students.
The campaign will be taken up in all the districts in the state. The campaign is launched to address the problems and bring the issues to government's notice.
It will be held across DK district in September. Later, it will be taken up in others, Kirthi Ganesh said.
Students are suffering from lack of bus connectivity to rural villages, failure to get scholarships among other issues. After the lockdown, the state introduced National Education Policy or (NEP) which had its own demerits. Under the Campus gate meet, Google forms will be sent to the students, to air their grievances.
"After the grievances reach us we will bifurcate it whether the issues are at the state level, district level or college management level, and solve it accordingly by bringing it to the notice of the state level and district level leaders," said the NSUI state president.
“If the problems faced by the students require state government’s interference to solve it, it will be brought to the notice of the concerned minister to redress it. The NSUI is working for the interest of the students,” he said.
Ganesh furthr said, "As far as Mangalore University is concerned, we have come out with a three- point agenda to urge the government to solve the issue of shortage of permanent teaching faculties and solve the issues pertaining to the UUCMS portal which is creating confusion among students."
Regarding Devaraj Urs Backward Classes Development Corporation, Kirthi Ganesh who is the chairman of the Corporation said that the state government has earmarked Rs 100 crore to the corporation to take up development works.
After the scams in Valmiki development corporation came to light, we have verified the account statements of our corporation and no anomalies were found during the verification.
After discussing and collecting opinions from the student community, the Corporation will come out with an action plan for the welfare of the student community, he added.
Published 10 September 2024, 14:33 IST