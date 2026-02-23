Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

NWKRTC looks for corrective measures at 150 accident spots in region

Loss of life cannot be compensated, and that has to be prevented by checking accidents through precautionary measures
Last Updated : 23 February 2026, 02:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Accident black-spots identified by the NWKRTC.

Accident black-spots identified by the NWKRTC.

Credit: NWKRTC

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 February 2026, 02:39 IST
Karnataka NewsAccidentnwkrtc

Follow us on :

Follow Us