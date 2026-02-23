<p>Hubballi: Paying an average of Rs 45 crore per year as motor vehicle compensation related to accidents involving its buses, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nwkrtc">North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC)</a> has identified 150 accident black-spots in six districts and has sought corrective measures from the Public Works Department (PWD), aimed at reduction in accidents bringing down deaths, injuries, vehicle damages and compensation.</p><p>As per the data available with the NWKRTC, a total of 353 accidents took place in 2025, in the limits of its nine divisions in six districts of the region, with maximum accidents in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hubballi-dharwad">Hubballi-Dharwad</a> itself. Among them all, 74 were fatal accidents. In 2026 so far, 56 accidents occurred, including five fatal ones. To prevent accidents caused by blind spots, narrow roads, missing signboards, road defects, lack of safety measures, and other factors, the NWKRTC's security and vigilance section has conducted a survey and identified 150 black-spots where more accidents took place.</p><p>The NWKRTC officials have submitted the list of 150 accident black-spots to Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi, and sought correctional measures like road marking, clearing unauthorised buildings, laying road-humps, arranging bus bays, erecting railings or barricades, construction of bus shelter, and installing solar lights.</p><p><strong>'Fatal accidents down'</strong></p><p>"The minister has responded positively, and works like laying humps and installing sign-boards have begun at some places based on his instruction. The number of fatal accidents has also come down in recent days. Awards with cash prizes are also being given to depots and divisions which record no accidents, especially fatal accidents. In-depth analysis of accidents is being conducted even at division-levels, to check whether the NWKRTC bus or private vehicle is responsible for the accident," said NWKRTC Managing Director Priyanga M.</p>.Bengaluru has 64 black spots: Traffic police.<p>Loss of life cannot be compensated, and that has to be prevented by checking accidents through precautionary measures, she added.</p><p>According to Priyanga, deputy commissioners who head road safety committees would be urged to take corrective measures at black-spots on national highways.</p><p><strong>Chikkodi highest</strong></p><p>Among 150 accident black-spots identified by the NWKRTC, the maximum - 34 - are in Chikkodi division. Dharwad Rural and Gadag divisions have least number of black-spots - seven each. National highways have 47 accident black-spots, and this numberon state highways is 73, while other roads have 30 black-spots</p><p>According to NWKRTC's Chikkodi senior divisional controller N R Munji, Chikkodi is one of the largest divisions of the NWKRTC with more roads including narrow ones, due to which the number of the accident black-spots are more. Such spots are identified in association with the police also, he said.</p><p>Spots witnessing more accidents involving both NWKRTC buses and private vehicles are identified as accident black-spots, said NWKRTC chief security and vigilance officer Ganesh L Rathod.</p><p><strong>District-wise black-spots</strong></p><p>Belagavi 48</p><p>Dharwad 47</p><p>Uttara Kannada 26</p><p>Bagalkot 12</p><p>Haveri 10</p><p>Gadag 07</p>