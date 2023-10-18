Nyaya Sanhita: Karnataka govt to send its opinion, says Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that his government would send its opinion to the Centre on the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill that will replace the IPC, CrPC and Evidence Act, respectively.
Panel report
The government’s opinion would be based on a report submitted by an expert committee headed by Law Minister H K Patil, Siddaramaiah said.
The committee submitted its report to Siddaramaiah on Tuesday.
Discussions with Shah
The government will also discuss the Bills “in person” with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the CM said.
Patil said the committee held 10 meetings and every section of the Bills was studied and discussed in detail.
Former High Court Justice PN Desai, Law Secretary Prabhavathi M Hiremath, Parliamentary Affairs Secretary Sridhar G, Director of Prosecution and Government Litigation H K Jagadeesh, Additional Law Secretary Sheila BM, retired professor Chidanand Patil, Advocate Shashikanth Karoshi, former DGP NS Megharikh, NLS professor SV Jogarao and former additional law secretary Mohammed Ismail were members of the committee.