Objective is to defeat the BJP: Siddaramaiah on possible Cong candidates for Mysuru, Chamarajanagar

Chamarajanagar: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched a wide range of salvos against BJP on the sidelines of an event in Chamarajanagar district, including the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which he said was done keeping the Lok Sabha polls in mind.

Siddaramaiah was speaking to reporters on Tuesday after participating in an event commemorating the first death anniversary of R Dhruvanarayan, who the chief minister described as a 'model leader'. He was attending the event in Heggodu village, Chamarajanagar district, on the request of Congress MLA Darshan Dhruvanarayan.

Commenting on MP Ananthkumar Hegde's statement on amending the Constitution, he said, "It is the hidden agenda of the BJP. Ananthkumar was a former Union Minister and an MP. Can he say this without the party's decision? Hegde had earlier stated that they had come to power to amend the Constitution. Now he is saying that they will change the Constitution if they get 2/3rd majority. The BJP believes in Manusmriti", he said.