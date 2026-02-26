<p>More than 60 per cent of the 2.85 lakh vacant posts in state government departments in Karnataka belong to group-C category, with the figure likely to increase by the end of March when a few thousand employees in various groups will retire, according to government data and sources.</p>.<p>The rising vacancies come against the backdrop of an ongoing massive protest in Dharwad where thousands of aspirants have asked the state government to fill up posts.</p>.<p>As per data, as many as 2,84,881 posts are vacant in group A, B, C and D categories. Sources said this will rise by at least 6,000 by the end of March.</p>.Karnataka poll panel to publish final electoral list on April 6.<p>Of the total vacant posts, 1,72,190 (60.44per cent) are in group-C, followed by 79,340 in group-D, 17,180 in group-B, and 16,171 in group-A.</p>.<p>“The vacancies are high in group-C because the sanctioned posts are also high in this category,” said CS Shadakshari, Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association.</p>.<p>According to information available, of the 2.85 lakh vacant posts, as many as 96,844 jobs have been outsourced or filled on a contract basis. While category-wise figures about the outsourced jobs were not available, posts in groups C and D are more likely to get outsourced because they need less skillsets.</p>.<p>The group-C positions include those of junior engineers, first division assistants, second division assistants and other technical roles like lab technicians and inspectors.</p>.<p>Even among those set to retire in March, most are from group-C. The Group-C posts play an important role as they include clerical and technical ones. Interestingly, even primary and high school teachers come under this category. </p>.<p>Moreover, in the 100-odd Boards and Corporations, a total of 1,01,420 posts are vacant, while the vacancies in state-run universities are 14,677. Taken together, the total vacancies could cross 4 lakhs.</p>.<p>“The government must provide opportunities for the young generation to work in the government setup and these youngsters must get trained under experienced people. Though an announcement was made in the manifesto to fill 1 lakh vacancies every year, nothing has been done in the last three years. Even the previous governments also didn’t do anything,” Shadakshari said.</p>.<p>According to him, when the population of the state was 3.5 crore, the workforce was 7 lakh. But now, the population is around 7 crore, it is down to 5 lakh.</p>.<p>“Along with the population, popular schemes have also increased. But the necessary workforce is not available."</p>