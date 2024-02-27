Passport re-issue cannot be denied if court hasn’t taken cognisance of offence: Karnataka HC

The petitioner stated that he had submitted documents regarding four pending cases involving him.

These cases are pertaining to seeking maintenance under section 125 of CrPC, seeking protection under section 12 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2012 and a case registered under 498A of IPC and Dowry Prohibition Act, all cases filed by his wife.

The petitioner had also filed a counter blast case against his wife, invoking extortion, criminal intimidation and other offences. The authorities had cited these cases and did not renew his passport.