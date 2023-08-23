Officials clear encroachment on 148-acre forest in Karnataka's Kolar

The minister's office said the land parcels in question were notified as forests more than 100 years ago by the Mysore State. Officials were told to proceed as per the rules to reclaim the forests, which have a major role to play in the arid district.

In Srinivasapura, about 97 acres in survey number 90, 38 acres in survey numbers 84 and 85 and 12 acres in survey number 51 were recovered. In Avalakuppa village's survey number 135 about 4 acres of land were cleared of the sheds and other structures to reclaim the land, the minister's office said.