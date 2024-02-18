Officials link child marriages, abuse to increasing elopement of girls

We thought of an early marriage for our daughter as the cases of elopement, abuse, cheating and safety problems are increasing and complete our responsibility as soon as possible. But it was prevented, Sharada (Name changed), a mother, said.
There is a common link between child abuse and child marriages to eloping among young girls and boys, according to Mysuru City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth and member of Karnataka Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (KCPCR) Venkatesh.
"Earlier, in joint families, kids had grandparents, uncles and aunts to share their feelings. In nuclear families, working parents being busy, lack of time for emotional bonding and easy access to phones, kids are more vulnerable,” felt Sushma (name changed), a student leader.
“We are contemplating a government policy to have child locks where certain apps should be locked in mobile phones, used by children,” said Venkatesh.
According to Mysuru District Child Protection Officer of DWCD N T Yogesh, 122 complaints of child marriages were received in Mysuru district from April 2023 to November 2023 and 92 of them, of girls below 18 years, were prevented.
As many as 38 child marriages took place and cases were registered. They include the highest of nine in Mysuru city, six each in Hunsur and Nanjangud, five in Mysuru taluk, four each in H D Kote and K R Nagar, two each in Periyapatna and T Narsipur taluks.
In 2022-23, there were 172 complaints of child marriages, involving even one boy under 18 years of age. They could prevent 139 marriages, but 36 marriages happened and they registered cases.
He added, “With effective usage of child line (1098) by children and even the public, more cases are reported. We have been able to prevent more cases, along with Special Juvenile Police units and other officials.”
The police are strictly enforcing the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012, and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006. In 2023, Mysuru district police have filed 97 FIR for rape under Pocso Act, apart from 51 other Pocso Act cases (including molestation). They have filed an FIR in 13 child marriage cases.
In 2022, they have registered 79 Pocso rape cases, 56 other cases and filed FIR in 11 child marriage cases. In 2023, Mysuru city police have registered 36 Pocso Act rape cases and 35 other Pocso cases. In 2022, they registered 33 Pocso rape cases and 22 other Pocso cases.
Venkatesh said, “There are adequate laws and committees at all levels to prevent such crimes. They should be implemented effectively. But in 90% of the places, Child Rights Grama Sabhas are not held. Orientation and value education should be imparted to children. Strict action should be initiated in all cases, including teachers abusing kids at schools and homes, so that others don’t repeat it.”
“Superstitious beliefs and feelings like girls in a tender age would adapt to new family are the factors for early marriage. But, that is gradually reducing,” says a child rights activist.
Banoth said, “We are strictly enforcing the law, in cases of early marriage. These days, we are also registering Pocso cases, when a married girl comes for delivery to the hospital, if she is underage. Children would not be mentally (mature or wise) and physically ready to decide about marriage and to handle them. Girls should empower themselves, with education and career, to prevent abuse and exploitation.”
Mysuru SP Seema Latkar said, “There are various factors for child marriage. They may be insecurity, poverty or lack of birth registration. But everyone should know child marriage is a crime. More awareness, especially in rural areas, is required. We are continuously creating awareness, along with other related departments. Cases of elopement are increasing, as they don’t understand the consequences. That’s why we want to reach out to each college and create awareness among the students about such cases and laws.”
Cases in Karnataka
According to Deputy Director of Prohibition of Child Marriage and Monitoring Cell, Department of Women and Child Development, Leena Kallammanavar, from April 2023 to January 2024, there were 2,141 complaints about child marriages in Karnataka, and while 1,531 of them could be prevented, 609 happened and thus, an FIR was registered in 563 cases.
The highest cases include 71 in Belagavi, 69 in Kolar, 43 in Chitradurga, 41 in Mandya, 40 in Shivamogga, and 38 in Mysuru.
In 2022-23, there were 2,522 complaints, 2,194 of them were prevented, and 328 happened. Highest cases included 62 in Mandya, 51 in Shivamogga and 36 in Mysuru district.