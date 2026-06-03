Officials raid mango shops in Muddebihal to check use of chemicals

<p>Muddebihal: Food safety officials have launched a surprise raid on mango godowns and stores to check whether chemicals were being used to artificially ripen mangoes in the town. The team lead by Food Safety and Quality Control officer Shankargouda Kantalaganvi visited for warehouses in Muddebihal and two shops in Talikote to check for use of chemicals to ripen mangoes. The officials have collected samples from these six places and they have been sent for laboratories. </p>.Amid West Asia turmoil, Karnataka turns to US, UK mango markets.<p>If the report finds use of chemicals to artificially ripen mangoes, the guilty will be prosecuted, said Shankargouda Kantalaganvi.</p>.<p>During the raid, the team found packets of XIANFENG-Ethylene Ripener, a chinese-make chemical to artificially ripen mangoes. However, the team was startled to see the logo of FSSAI on these chemical packets and has raised concern. The team has sent the chemical to the lab for testing. </p>.<p>Under Food Safety and Standards Regulations 2011, use of carbide is banned to artificially ripen mangoes as it is hazardous for health. There is a ban on use of this chemical also. However, owing to increased price on Ethylene gas and the lack of it, the vendors use banned carbide to artificially ripen mangoes.</p>.<p>This is hazardous for the health. Hence, customers should exercise caution while buying mangoes, he suggested. </p>.<p>It may be recalled here that several customers who purchased mangoes in the town market found worms in mangoes and had sought action against the vendors. In the backdrop of this, the officials raided the godowns and shops. </p>.<p>It must be noted here that there are are no warehouses to ripen mango fruits in Muddebihal. But there are quite a few in Talikote.</p>.<p>Fruits that were artificially ripened in Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Belagavi and Raichur are brought to the market here. Retail vendors buy these fruits to sell in markets. </p>