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Officials raid mango shops in Muddebihal to check use of chemicals

If the report finds use of chemicals to artificially ripen mangoes, the guilty will be prosecuted, said Shankargouda Kantalaganvi.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 02:41 IST
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A China-made chemical being used to artifically ripen mangoes in Muddebihal.

A China-made chemical being used to artifically ripen mangoes in Muddebihal. 

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Published 03 June 2026, 02:41 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakamuddebihal

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