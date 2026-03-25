<p>Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka laid in the Legislative Assembly what he said was “proof” that municipal officials were taking bribes via PhonePe to process e-Khata applications in Bengaluru.</p>.<p>Speaking on Bengaluru development in the Assembly, Ashoka dared Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to suspend the corrupt officers. </p>.<p>“In every ward, there is a gang of 10-15 people that has made e-Khata a business,” Ashoka said. “At HBR Layout, one person purchased a BDA corner site in an auction. When he went to get an e-Khata, officials told him that he had a ‘B’ Khata. How does a BDA plot become ‘B’ Khata? One official named Ramesh demanded Rs 30,000. The first instalment of Rs 15,000 was paid on PhonePe,” Ashoka said, flashing a screenshot of the transaction. </p>.<p>The e-Khata application was rejected by higher-ups, Ashoka said. “It was rejected three times, even as the owner had paid the second instalment of <br />Rs 20,000 on PhonePe. When he asked for his money to be returned, the official refused. The owner approached the consumer court, but to no avail. He even called up the helpline, but nothing worked,” he said. “There’s one retired area revenue officer (ARO) named Nanjundappa who charges Rs 30,000-40,000 for every e-Khata application,” Ashoka said. “In Kanakapura, the rate per e-Khata is as high as Rs 1 lakh. In Devanahalli, it is Rs 50,000.”</p>.<p>Ashoka also slammed the Congress government over infrastructure projects that have been stopped.</p>.<p>“Major projects like the Ejipura flyover, Ullal grade separator, Raja Rajeshwarinagar junction, Kengeri outer ring road and the HMT pipeline circle have come to a standstill due to lack of funds,” he said.</p>.<p>“The government claims to have allocated Rs 7,000–8,000 crore for Bengaluru, but only <br />Rs 3,000 crore has been released.”</p>.<p>The BJP leader also slammed Shivakumar for not countering Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s comments on Bengaluru.</p>.<p>“Shivakumar called Reddy his brother. But that brother said we shouldn’t even look at Bengaluru, and that his city can’t be compared with ours. Shivakumar didn’t respond to this,” he said.</p>