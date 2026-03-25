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Officials taking bribes on PhonePe for e-Khatas: R Ashoka

Speaking on Bengaluru development in the Assembly, Ashoka dared Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to suspend the corrupt officers.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 22:19 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 22:19 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaR Ashoka

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