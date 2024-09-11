Ola Electric customer held after setting showroom ablaze in Karnataka: Police

Bengaluru: A 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to an Ola Electric showroom in Karnataka over unsatisfactory servicing of a recently-purchased e-scooter, a police official said on Wednesday.

The incident comes amid growing public ire over servicing at Ola Electric, India's number 1 e-scooter maker. Several mechanics have said Ola service centres face significant backlog and are seeing facing difficulty in dealing with the volume of complaints.

Mohammad Nadeem, a mechanic by profession, bought the two-wheeler last month, a few days after which he brought it back for servicing on facing trouble with the scooter, the commissioner of police for Kalaburagi, a city some 570 kilometres from Bengaluru, said over telephone.

"The (servicing) response was not good, he went multiple times. Yesterday (Tuesday), when he went, he carried petrol and set fire to six bikes," he said.