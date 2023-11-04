On brink of extinction, wonder root 'makali beru' set to come out of woods

Hubballi: Makali beru or swallow root, known for its high medicinal value, was on the verge of extinction due to illegal harvesting in the forests of the Male Mahadeshwara Hills (MM Hills) wildlife division in Chamarajanagar.

Now, the root is getting a new lease of life thanks to the efforts of the forest department and local groups.

According to forest officials, the cultivation of ‘makali beru’ by farmers will not only prevent the smuggling of this sought-after root, but also help farmers earn revenue.

The root is widely used in Ayurvedic medicines and in the pickle industry. The crop is being looked at as an alternative to sugarcane and other crops, which wild animals usually raid.

Former secretary of the Department of Ecology and Environment A N Yellappa Reddy says along with medicinal properties, these creepers play an important role in the rejuvenation of ground water.

Large quantities of ‘makali beru’ were once found in the surroundings of Bannerghatta, BR Hills, MM Hills and other areas in the Cauvery basin. However, unchecked extraction and mining have completely destroyed them, he adds.

One kg of dry ‘makali beru’ fetches anywhere between Rs 600 and Rs 700 for farmers.