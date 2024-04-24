On Priyanka Gandhi’s nudge, Karnataka govt mulls SIT probe into cooperative banks scam

“There are three lakh depositors. Some 300 of them have since died,” Shivakumar said, adding that most of them are senior citizens.

“When the BJP was in power, they promised to hand it over to the CBI. But it was our government that gave it to the CBI. But since a lot of BJP leaders are involved and they’ve done all the fraud, the CBI has neither registered a case nor started investigation,” Shivakumar said.

Priyanka has asked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy Shivakumar to consider constituting an SIT. “We will decide on this immediately after the election and ensure justice,” Shivakumar said.

Urging depositors to "stay strong", Shivakumar said: "Your hard-earned savings have been taken by BJP leaders. It shouldn't have happened. It is our bound duty to provide protection to the depositors."

In December 2023, Siddaramaiah approved handing over to the CBI scams at the three cooperative banks.