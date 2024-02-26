Once the leader, Karnataka slips in renewable energy production

“Once the RPO is reached, ESCOMs will not purchase more. We have to consider this as well,” the official said. On the other hand, the private installations also seem to have remained low, compared to other states and this calls for a push, the industry experts said. “The consumers, especially industries, are ready to move towards open access solar projects and captive generation. However, the policies and the implementation should be supportive.

Now, the open access consumers have to pay up additional cross subsidy charges, wheeling, and transmission charges which run high. Implementation is not holistic and the authorities have failed to see the bigger picture. This has created hurdles in the path of smooth transition to RE,” said M G Prabhakar, Advisor for the Energy Committee, Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI).