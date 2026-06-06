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Homeindiakarnataka

One down for D K Shivakumar govt as Ramalinga Reddy quits

Reddy resigned on live television for not being given the plum Bengaluru Development portfolio, which went to Krishna Byre Gowda.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 23:59 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 23:59 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaD K ShivakumarRamalinga Reddy

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