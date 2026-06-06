One down for D K Shivakumar govt as Ramalinga Reddy quits

<p>Bengaluru: The three-day-old D K Shivakumar government faced its first political crisis on Friday as senior minister Ramalinga Reddy quit the Cabinet over portfolio allocation, while veteran K H Muniyappa publicly accused the Congress leadership of disregarding seniority in distributing ministerial responsibilities.</p><p>Reddy resigned on live television for not being given the plum Bengaluru Development portfolio, which went to Krishna Byre Gowda. </p><p>Earlier in the day, Muniyappa said he was unhappy and will not take charge of his food & civil supplies portfolio “until rectification”. However, the Congress managed to rein in Muniyappa, while Reddy was unrelenting. </p><p>Both ministers chose their manoeuvres on a day top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was in Bengaluru to accompany party president Mallikarjun Kharge for his Rajya Sabha nomination.</p><p>Reddy, an eight-time MLA who has been given the water resources ministry, said he could not work against his “conscience”. He said he was promised the Bengaluru Development portfolio twice in the past.</p><p>“In 2023, Byrathi Suresh, on behalf of Siddaramaiah, met me at Cunningham Road and told me that the CM wanted to give me Bengaluru Development. I was given transport. Later, I was promised that I would get the portfolio after D K Shivakumar becomes the CM. This time, I got Water Resources. This has saddened me. I will resign, but remain a Congress MLA,” said Reddy, who feels he cannot offer anything to his BTM Layout voters as the water resources minister. </p><p>In July 2019, Reddy resigned as an MLA, upset that he was not made a minister in the JD(S)-Congress coalition government. </p><p>Earlier, Muniyappa demanded that he be given one of three portfolios -- social welfare, agriculture and irrigation. “I appeal to Kharge: you are in the position of a mother and all children must be treated equally. Seniority should be maintained. Doing this will help Congress in 2028,” he said. </p><p>Later, however, Muniyappa got an audience with Rahul. “I am happy. No problem. Rahul has said he will sort it out,” Muniyappa said. </p>.'We did promise him Bengaluru portfolio': Karnataka CM Shivakumar admits amid Ramalinga Reddy's exit from Cabinet.<p>Shivakumar said he would talk to Reddy. “He is a very senior leader. It is true that I told him he would get the Bengaluru Development portfolio after I became the CM. But the high command has decided to give it to Krishna Byre Gowda,” he said.</p><p>“Reddy’s grouse is that he has lived his life and done politics in Bengaluru. What he is asking isn’t wrong. We have to try and convince him.” </p><p>Apparently, the high command has told Shivakumar to accept Reddy’s resignation if he does not get convinced.</p><p>Senior legislator H K Patil termed Reddy’s resignation a “massive wake-up call” for the party. There is also heartburn within the Cabinet over ‘junior’ ministers getting key portfolios. “Everybody wanted</p><p>a promotion. As far as I am concerned, I am neither happy nor sad,” Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi said.</p><p>Late Friday night, Shivakumar met Reddy at a private hotel in Jayanagar, reported <em>PTI</em>.</p>