One held in connection to 18-year-old girl's rape and murder in Karnataka

Bidar: After an 18-year-old girl was found raped and murdered in the Gunateerthawadi village of Basavakalyana taluk in Karnataka, police have arrested a person, who is said to be her lover.
The girl, belonging to the ST community, had gone missing on August 29 and her body was found in a bush adjacent to a government primary school in the village on September 1. The accused, hailing from the same village, had allegedly strangulated the girl to death after raping her, and had also hit her head with a stone.
After the incident came to light, several organisations staged protests demanding the arrest of the accused.
Superintendent of Police Pradeep Gunte stated that the lover’s involvement in the murder is confirmed based on technical evidence, while a search operation to trace the other two persons involved in the case has been launched.
A case has been registered against the accused under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act also, he added.
Published 05 September 2024, 14:17 IST