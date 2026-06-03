One held on charges of uploading child pornographic videos in Belagavi

<p>Belagavi: The Cyber, Economic and Narcotics (CEN) police have registered a case against a man of city for allegedly uploading and sharing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on social media.</p>.<p>Police Commissioner Bhushan Borase told reporters here on Tuesday that the accused, identified as Srinath Patil, had allegedly shared videos depicting minors through Instagram on December 15, 2024.</p>.Belagavi: Woman duped of Rs 3.38 lakh in matrimonial meet.<p>The matter came to the attention of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), which directed local authorities to register a case and initiate appropriate legal action against the individual concerned.</p>.<p>Based on a complaint filed by Head Constable Gangadhar of the CEN police station, an FIR was registered and an investigation was launched. The mobile phone allegedly used by the accused has been seized for further examination, Borase said.</p>.<p>Police traced the accused through the IP address linked to the social media activity and subsequently apprehended him, he said.</p>.<p>Borase said that sharing, uploading, transmitting or possessing child sexual abuse material on social media or any digital platform is a serious criminal offence. “Strict legal action will be taken against anyone found involved in such activities,” he said.</p>.<p>Further investigation is under way.</p>