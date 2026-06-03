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Homeindiakarnataka

One held on charges of uploading child pornographic videos in Belagavi

Police Commissioner Bhushan Borase told reporters on Tuesday that the accused, identified as Srinath Patil, had allegedly shared videos depicting minors through Instagram on December 15, 2024.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 02:26 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 02:26 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaCrimeBelagavi

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