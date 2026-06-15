One injured after fire breaks out in gas cylinder warehouse in Davangere

<p>Davangere: One person was injured after fire broke out in a domestic gas cylinder warehouse near H Kalpanahalli village on Monday. </p><p>More than 15 cylinders exploded and were blown away over 200 meters from the godown due to the force of the explosion.</p><p>Anil (30) was injured in the incident and has been admitted to the Chigateri District Hospital in Davangere city. Anil came out of the warehouse after which the public took him to the hospital.</p><p>The fire broke out in the warehouse around 2 pm. </p>.Three arrested for engaging in cockfight gambling in Karnataka's Bantwal taluk.<p>The cylinders in the warehouse were blown away due to the explosion. The roof of the warehouse was completely damaged. Fire & Emergency Service personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire.</p><p>This warehouse is located in the arecanut plantation belonging to Doggalli Shivakumar, and it is said that Anil had stored gas cylinders in this place. Superintendent of Police H.T. Shekhar visited the spot and inspected the incident.</p>