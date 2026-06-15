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Homeindiakarnataka

One injured after fire breaks out in gas cylinder warehouse in Davangere

The fire broke out in the warehouse around 2 pm.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 14:26 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 14:26 IST
Karnataka NewsFireDavangere

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