Home

One killed, 10 injured as van topples in Mysuru

Last Updated 12 November 2023, 23:37 IST

One person was killed and 10 were injured after the van in which they were travelling toppled and fell into a trench near Megalapura village, on T Narsipur Road in Mysuru taluk on Saturday  evening.

Darshan (20) is the deceased. The injured were rushed to a private hospital in Mysuru city, where they are being treated.

The youth from Bandipalya village in Mysuru taluk were heading to Male Mahadeshwara Hill temple, when the driver lost control over the vehicle leading to the accident. 

The Varuna police have registered a case.

(Published 12 November 2023, 23:37 IST)
