Belagavi: A person was killed, and another was injured during the Ganesh idol immersion procession at Patil Galli in Karnataka's Belagavi.

The person killed has been identified as Sadanand Chavan-Patil (48) and is a resident of Patil Galli. He had got trapped between a trolley and tractor during the procession and got squeezed to death.

The injured, Vijay Rajgol, suffered severe injuries and a case has been registered by police.