One more Siddaramotsava? Nothing decided, says minister

Bengaluru: Some Congress leaders are planning a big public event to mark Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s 77th birthday next month, which has the potential to become a show of strength comprising the Ahinda - minorities, backward classes and Dalits.

This could be similar to the ‘Siddaramotsava’ that was held in August 2022 for Siddaramaiah’s 75th birthday. The event drew lakhs of people and set the tone for the 2023 Assembly polls that the Congress swept.

“Nothing has been decided yet. Once it is decided, I’ll let you know,” Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna, a Siddaramaiah loyalist, told reporters.

Apparently, the event is being planned by Rajanna and a few other ministers close to Siddaramaiah at Hubballi next month.