One more Siddaramotsava? Nothing decided, says minister

Bengaluru: Some Congress leaders are planning a big public event to mark Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s 77th birthday next month, which has the potential to become a show of strength comprising the Ahinda - minorities, backward classes and Dalits.
This could be similar to the ‘Siddaramotsava’ that was held in August 2022 for Siddaramaiah’s 75th birthday. The event drew lakhs of people and set the tone for the 2023 Assembly polls that the Congress swept.
“Nothing has been decided yet. Once it is decided, I’ll let you know,” Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna, a Siddaramaiah loyalist, told reporters.
Apparently, the event is being planned by Rajanna and a few other ministers close to Siddaramaiah at Hubballi next month.
The birthday bash is being discussed amid a clash between the followers of Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar. The two groups have been warring over the possibility of a change in leadership, appointment of more deputy CMs and changing the Karnataka Congress president’s post currently held by Shivakumar.
‘No one should speak’
Rajanna said no one should speak on the possibility of a change in leadership.
“We’ve been told (by the high command) that there should be no scope for any confusion. No one should speak about it,” Rajanna said. “If there’ll be any change, then the high command will ultimately decide and we’ll abide by that,” he added.
