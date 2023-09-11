One nation, one election impossible, PM under stress after BJP's loss in Karnataka polls: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka chief minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Monday said that the 'One nation, one election' championed by the BJP-led Centre is impossible.
Speaking to media persons, Siddaramaiah said the idea in itself is unscientific. "In a few states, there will be President’s rule. In some, the government’s would have completed a portion of the term. How can the election be held, at a time everywhere?” he asked.
The chief minister said that the BJP is shaken by the results in Karnataka, where the Congress won by a comfortable majority.
“The Congress has won wherever Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigned. Even though Modi canvassed small streets of Karnataka, we won 135 Assembly seats in the election. This has put him under stress and hence is constantly going on about One nation, one election," he alleged.