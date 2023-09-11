One nation, one election impossible, PM under stress after BJP's loss in Karnataka polls: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka chief minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Monday said that the 'One nation, one election' championed by the BJP-led Centre is impossible.

Speaking to media persons, Siddaramaiah said the idea in itself is unscientific. "In a few states, there will be President’s rule. In some, the government’s would have completed a portion of the term. How can the election be held, at a time everywhere?” he asked.