Don't be surprised if videos of Siddaramaiah, Parameshwar surface: BJP MLA Jarkiholi on Prajwal's case

Belagavi: BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi said that the CD factory of ‘mahanayak’ has videos of many political leaders in the state and one should not be surprised if videos of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar too surface. There were many involved in the release of 'sexual abuse' videos pen drive of JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna including some BJP leaders and himself shall speak on it after June 4.
Jarkiholi told reporters at Gokak town on Tuesday that acts of Prajwal were shameful, but the case needs to be investigated by CBI.
"I did not have faith on SIT when it was investigating my videos too. Prajwal's case should be handed over to CBI and sitting judge of Supreme Court should monitor it", he said.
"Prajwal's case has involvement of many including section of BJP leaders. I have been waiting for the polling for the Lok Sabha to be completed and shall speak on it after June 4, when the results were announced", he added.
He said, ‘mahanayak’ in the state was powerful and has made CDs and videos of many politicians and if one day such videos of Siddaramaiah and Parameshwar surface, it should not come as surprise.
He said that he too has an audio evidence of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar regarding the conspiracy against him and has handed it over to CBI.
"Since video case of myself came to the fore, I have been stating that its conspiracy against me", he said
Jarkiholi further added, "BJP will win more than 22 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Environment in the country was in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his achievements. We are taking the election seriously as we do not under estimate opposition candidates and were working for victory of BJP candidates."
Regarding allegations of Congress distributing money to seek votes in favour of its candidate Mrinal Hebbalkar, he said, if money could have bought for Rs 500 and Rs 1000, every rich could have become MLA or MP. There was need to seek votes on party’s programmes and achievements. Those who give money for voting were weak candidates
Published 07 May 2024, 07:19 IST