Don't be surprised if videos of Siddaramaiah, Parameshwar surface: BJP MLA Jarkiholi on Prajwal's case

Belagavi: BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi said that the CD factory of ‘mahanayak’ has videos of many political leaders in the state and one should not be surprised if videos of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar too surface. There were many involved in the release of 'sexual abuse' videos pen drive of JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna including some BJP leaders and himself shall speak on it after June 4.

Jarkiholi told reporters at Gokak town on Tuesday that acts of Prajwal were shameful, but the case needs to be investigated by CBI.

"I did not have faith on SIT when it was investigating my videos too. Prajwal's case should be handed over to CBI and sitting judge of Supreme Court should monitor it", he said.