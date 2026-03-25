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Online gaming addiction, debts drive Karnataka MBBS student to suicide

The police identified the deceased as Anishkar Chouhan (21), a native of Balathya Tanda in Chincholi taluk.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 22:28 IST
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Anishkar Chouhan
Anishkar Chouhan
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Published 24 March 2026, 22:28 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaSuicideMBBS

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