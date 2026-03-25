<p>Bidar: An MBBS student, who was caught in a debt trap due to his online gaming addiction, was found hanging from the ceiling fan at his hostel room of BRIMS, Bidar, on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The police identified the deceased as Anishkar Chouhan (21), a native of Balathya Tanda in Chincholi taluk.</p>.<p>Police sources said Chouhan was addicted to online gaming and he had suffered financial losses in the past. Recently, he had lost Rs 80,000, that he had borrowed, in the online gaming.</p>.<p>Mounting debts and the pressure from lenders to return their money is suspected to have driven him to suicide.</p>.<p>Anishkar’s elder brother is pursuing his final-year MBBS course at BRIMS while his sister is doing her MD in Bengaluru after completing her MBBS degree at the Bidar government medical college.</p>.<p>Bidar SP Pradeep Gunti visited the BRIMS <br />hostel and obtained details from the medical college staff. The New Town police have registered a case and investigation is underway.</p>