Bengaluru: The Kannada Prasara Parishat is conducting online Kannada classes.
The Basic Spoken Kannada Class Level-1 is held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays (7.30 pm to 9 pm) or Sundays (10.30 am to noon). The classes will end in the second week of September.
The Kannada Script Read and Write Class Level-1 is conducted on Tuesdays and Thursdays (7 pm to 8.30 pm). The classes will end in the second week of September.
The classes will be conducted in 20 sessions spread over 30 hours and will be continued if there are at least 15 participants.
The Basic Spoken Kannada Class Level-2 and the Kannada Script Read and Write Class Level-2 classes will commence in due course if there are at least 15 participants.
For details, contact BV Raghavan at 9448878569 or kannada.parishat@gmail.com.
Published 11 July 2024, 23:13 IST