Online mop-up round: Students fear seat-blocking

Those willing to take part in mop-up round must make a caution deposit of Rs 1 lakh with the KEA. If a student gets a medical seat, then the deposit will be adjusted with the fees. In case of a student failing to report to the college after getting a seat in the mop-up round, the deposit amount will be forfeited and the candidate has to pay the complete first-year fees to the KEA, as per norms.