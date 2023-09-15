Online mop-up round: Students fear seat-blocking

Parents and students hoping to get undergraduate medical seats in the mop-up round, have demanded the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) to conduct it offline.
The KEA, which earlier said that the mop-up round will be in physical mode, announced a fresh schedule on Wednesday, switching to online mode.
According to the parents and students, this will be injustice to the students who are waiting to participate in the mop-up round.
Speaking to DH, a student said, “If it is online, students residing outside Karnataka can also take part and even if they don’t need a seat, they can block one and surrender it a day before the last date, which will be converted into management quota.”
Students and parents demanded the KEA to stick to its earlier schedule. “What is the reason for shifting from offline to online? The authorities must stick to the announcement made earlier, otherwise it will be injustice to Karnataka students,” a parent said.
Parents and students even alleged that to block seat online, the private medical colleges pay Rs one lakh to candidates outside Karnataka and direct them to surrender the same after the mop-up round. Such seats will be given to the managements.
Of the 1,263 seats, 12 are government quota seats, 446 private quota seats and 755 under NRI/Management quota.
Those willing to take part in mop-up round must make a caution deposit of Rs 1 lakh with the KEA. If a student gets a medical seat, then the deposit will be adjusted with the fees. In case of a student failing to report to the college after getting a seat in the mop-up round, the deposit amount will be forfeited and the candidate has to pay the complete first-year fees to the KEA, as per norms.